Nov 10, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Colin Dyer - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE - Independent Supervisory Board Member



Ladies and gentlemen, dear shareholders, first of all, allow me on behalf of the entire group to express our gratitude and solidarity to all those who tirelessly fight on the front line against the pandemic as well as those who have had to suffer from COVID-19.



As Chairman of the Supervisory Board, I would like to welcome you to the General Assembly of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE. This year, our Annual General Meeting is being held in a very unusual format because our group shares a single priority: to safeguard the health and safety of all shareholders, employees, customers and service providers. We were therefore forced to hold the shareholders' meeting behind closed doors without the physical presence of our shareholders and any other members who are usually entitled to attend due to health circumstances.



These provisions comply with Article 4 of the order number 2020-321 of 25th of March 2020, adapting the rules of meeting and deliberation of meetings of legal entities due to rather the COVID-19