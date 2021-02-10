Feb 10, 2021 / 05:30PM GMT

Jean-Marie Tritant - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE - Chairman of the Management Board & Group CEO



Good evening. Welcome to Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield's Full Year 2020 Results Presentation. It is a great pleasure to deliver to you today my first investor presentation since taking office about a month ago. I am honored and humbled to guide a company that I have been a part of for almost 25 years through this important chapter.



Before I start, I would like to take a minute to acknowledge the efforts of our teams across our portfolio who have risen to the occasion with extraordinary commitment and tenacity. It is the quality of our people as well as our assets that make the URW difference.



URW has demonstrated extraordinary resilience in the most extreme operating conditions seen across our geographies. We had a great start before the pandemic. And despite the operational constraints we faced, we have seen positive consumer demand whenever restrictions were eased or lifted. For 2020, our flagship destinations confirm their appeal to leading and emerging retail players. We