Q2 2021 Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT

Jean-Marie Tritant - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE - Chairman of the Management Board & Group CEO



Good evening, and welcome to Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield's half year results presentation. It is a pleasure to be here today at the Palais des CongrÃ¨s, a venue that is a part of de Paris, our convention and exhibition network, to give you an update on the performance of our business during the first 6 months of 2021. As we shared at the start of the year, we expected operating conditions to be tough across all geographies and unfortunately, they were.



In the phase of these ongoing challenges, URW has shown continued resilience, and I want to start by acknowledging the outstanding commitment and tenacity of our URW team during this period. Ongoing restrictions affected our ability to operate throughout the first half of the year,and will continue to do so during part of the second half. Additionally, recent developments in France, the U.K. and elsewhere show that we can take nothing for granted in terms of the pandemic. These developments also underline the value of our ability to