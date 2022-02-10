Q4 2021 Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Jean-Marie Tritant - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE - Chairman of the Management Board & Group CEO



Good morning, and welcome to Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield's Full Year Results Presentation for 2021.



While we continue to manage some ongoing effects of the COVID pandemic, 2021 was a year where we reached the peak of the crisis and then saw an accelerated improvement, generating positive business momentum into 2022 and beyond.



Before we deep dive into our results, I would like to reiterate our invitation to join us virtually or in person for our Investor Day on March 30 at Westfield Mall of the Netherlands, where we'll share more on our strategy and vision for the business.



In 2021, we delivered improved operating performance despite external challenges. Our tenant sales are now approaching prepandemic levels globally, while traffic levels are evolving positively despite some lingering COVID restrictions. Our leasing strategy has been validated by a strong level of activity, improved occupancy, the revenue it has generated and its protection of the long-term value