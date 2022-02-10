Feb 10, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
Jean-Marie Tritant - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE - Chairman of the Management Board & Group CEO
Good morning, and welcome to Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield's Full Year Results Presentation for 2021.
While we continue to manage some ongoing effects of the COVID pandemic, 2021 was a year where we reached the peak of the crisis and then saw an accelerated improvement, generating positive business momentum into 2022 and beyond.
Before we deep dive into our results, I would like to reiterate our invitation to join us virtually or in person for our Investor Day on March 30 at Westfield Mall of the Netherlands, where we'll share more on our strategy and vision for the business.
In 2021, we delivered improved operating performance despite external challenges. Our tenant sales are now approaching prepandemic levels globally, while traffic levels are evolving positively despite some lingering COVID restrictions. Our leasing strategy has been validated by a strong level of activity, improved occupancy, the revenue it has generated and its protection of the long-term value
Q4 2021 Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 10, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...