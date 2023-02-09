Feb 09, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Jean-Marie Tritant - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE - Chairman of the Management Board & Group CEO



Good morning, and welcome to Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield's 2022 Full Year Results Presentation.



In 2022, our strong operations and continued deleveraging provided a powerful platform for progress against all of our strategic objectives. Our group-wide performance drove increased earnings which, combined with EUR 2.8 billion of European and U.S. disposals, has translated into improved credit metrics and a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio lower than 2019 levels. This performance is reflected in consistently-increasing operating metrics, also now at 2019 levels, demonstrating the full recovery of our business.



Commercial Partnerships revenues increased 51% versus 2021, slightly above 2019, and we achieved strong growth in media advertising and brand experience. Our Convention & Exhibition activity has rebounded strongly, and our Office division delivered a 20% like-for-like increase in NRI.



We continued our strong ESG performance and are on track to achieve all of our