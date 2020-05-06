Q1 2020 UniCredit SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the UniCredit Group First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jean-Pierre Mustier, Chief Executive Officer of the UniCredit Group. Please go ahead, sir.



Jean Pierre Mustier - UniCredit S.p.A. - Group CEO & Director



Thank you very much. Good morning to all of you and welcome to our analyst call for the first quarter '20 results. Before we start, let me make a few introductory remarks.



This quarter was not a normal one for us or anywhere else. The COVID-19 pandemic that is currently sweeping the globe has turned the daily lives of most of us upside down. It has resulted in health care system of nation states being brought to their limits, sometimes even beyond them. It has resulted in human tragedy and economic disasters for individuals or small business, and it will have a profound impact on the global economy and may change forever the way we live,