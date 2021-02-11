Full Year 2020 UniCredit SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Jean Mustier -



Thank you very much, and good morning, and welcome to the analyst call for fourth quarter '20 and full year '20 results. With the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting all the countries in which we operate, let me once again express our deepest sympathies for anyone impacted. As an organization, we will continue to do everything we can to protect the health and safety of colleagues and customers. UniCredit will continue to support its clients, the real economy and the communities in the countries where it is present.



For the full year '20, UniCredit delivered an underlying net profit of EUR 1.3 billion. This is an impressive performance given COVID-19 resulted in the worst downturn in the last 80 years and given the EUR 5