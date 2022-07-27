Half Year 2022 UniCredit SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Before I hand over to Magda Palczynska, Head of Investor Relations, a reminder that today's call is being recorded. Madam, you may begin.



Magda Palczynska -



Good morning, and welcome to UniCredit Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. Andrea Orcel, our CEO, will lead the call. Then Stefano Porro, our CFO, will take you through the financials in more detail. Following Andrea's closing remarks, there will be a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)



With that, I will hand over to Andrea.



Andrea Orcel - UniCredit S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Thank you, Magda. Welcome, and thank you for joining our second quarter results presentation. There is no doubt that we present today against the backdrop of an uncertain environment. We understand the concerns that you have about the future, but I want to highlight the following.



While the facts we currently have do not point to extreme outcome for Russia or macro, we are well positioned should either one materialize as we will