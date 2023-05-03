Q1 2023 UniCredit SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Before I hand over to Magda Palczynska, Head of Investor Relations, a remainder that today's call is being recorded. Madam, you may begin.
Magda Palczynska - UniCredit S.p.A. - Head of Group IR
Good morning, and welcome to UniCredit's First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. Andrea Orcel, our CEO, will lead the call. Then Stefano Porro, our CFO, will take you through the financials in more detail. Following Andrea's closing remarks, there will be a Q&A session. Please limit yourself to 2 questions. With that, I will hand over to Andrea.
Andrea Orcel - UniCredit S.p.A. - CEO, Head of Italy & Director
Thank you, Magda, and thank you all for joining us today. The first quarter of this year has been a notable one for our industry. The economic shocks and unexpected fragility we have witnessed across the U.S. and in Switzerland, raised question about both banks' strengths and how they are operating day-to-day. These were idiosyncratic and specific to a segment of our industry
