Half Year 2023 UniCredit SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Before I hand over to Magda Palczynska, Head of Investor Relations, a, reminder that today's call is being recorded. Ma'am, you may begin.



Magda Palczynska - UniCredit S.p.A. - Head of Group IR



Good morning, and welcome to UniCredit Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. Andrea Orcel, our CEO will lead the call. Then, Stefano Porro, our CFO will take you through the financials in more detail. Following Andrea's closing remarks, there will be a Q&A session. Please limit yourself to 2 questions.



With that, I will hand over to Andrea.



Andrea Orcel - UniCredit S.p.A. - CEO, Head of Italy & Director



Thank you, Magda, and thank you all for joining today. I would like to start the call with a heartfelt thank you for all the employees of UniCredit that continue to deliver as they have quarter-after-quarter. Thank you all.



The global political and economic environment continues to be marked by uncertainty with concern regarding the impact of inflation, higher