Mar 08, 2022 / 09:15PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



Hi everyone, I'd like to introduce Jim Barrett, CEO of edgeTI; and Nicholas Brigman, who is Vice President of Investor Relations, we'll have a 30-minute presentation with questions at the end of the session. Jim, take it away.



Jim Barrett - Edge Total Intelligence, Inc. - Chair & CEO



[Nelsa], thank you very much for having us here today. So whenever we start things off, we want to talk about what we're going to cover today. Given that this is an investor conference, I can assume that everyone listening to this presentation are looking for ways to deploy capital or interesting businesses to invest in. Edge is the solution to that investment.



We bring to the market a need that every IT -- every large organization has. We are in a growing marketplace, and we have Tier I clients with a second-to-none leadership team.



What does edgeTI do? Edge, we want to talk about a story. I think people listen to stories and can understand them a little bit better. I'll give you a quick example.



All of us today have likely smart TVs