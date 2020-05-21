Q4 2020 Velan Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 21, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Velan Inc. Q4 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, Thursday, May 21, 2020.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Yves Leduc, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Yves Jacques Leduc - Velan Inc. - CEO & Director



(foreign language) So it's been quite a year. Welcome, everybody. Fiscal year 2020 began with one of the most significant announcements in the company's history, a transformation plan that now every employee knows is V20 that aims to make the company more agile and laser-focused on serving our customers. And as the deployment efforts of the V20 plan grew in momentum over the year, the company was able to deliver improved adjusted results recovering from a bad first quarter. And then just when the blue skies were looming, the global economy was shattered by COVID-19.



So before I dive into the year's summary, let me start off with what would normally be my conclusion. Thanks to the great progress in transforming the company. And