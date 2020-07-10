Q1 2021 Velan Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 10, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Yves Jacques Leduc - Velan Inc. - CEO & Director



(foreign language) Welcome to our first quarter fiscal year 2021 conference call. I'm joined today by Rejean Ostiguy, our new CFO, but it will be John Ball who will stand by to answer questions as he's presiding over his last quarterly results conference call, as he is now the exiting CFO. And I want to congratulate him for the great years spent with the company since 2005. I think we announced the change to Rejean Ostiguy on the 15th anniversary of his tenure with us. We're very, very grateful that he's continuing as Executive