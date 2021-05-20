Q4 2021 Velan Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the Velan Inc. Q4 Financial Results Conference Call. (foreign language) (Operator Instructions) (foreign language) (Operator Instructions) (foreign language) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. Thursday, May 20, 2021. (foreign language)



I would now like to turn the conference over to (foreign language) Yves Leduc, CEO. Please go ahead. (foreign language)



Yves Jacques Leduc - Velan Inc. - CEO & Director



(foreign language) Good morning and welcome to our fourth and last quarter conference call for fiscal year 2021. I'm joined today by John Ball, our current CFO. I say current, because as you probably know, John will be succeeded on June 1 by Benoit Andre, our new CFO. Benoit has an outstanding category that was fully outlined in our recent press release, so I won't expand on it.



He has been with us almost 3 weeks now, learning our business incredibly fast and getting ready for his new role. Meanwhile, John, who agreed to step back up in his old CFO role on an interim basis when our previous CFO