Q1 2022 Velan Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Velan Inc. Q1 Financial Results.



(foreign language)



(Operator Instructions)



(foreign language)



(Operator Instructions)



(foreign language)



As a reminder, this conference is being recorded Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (foreign language).



I would now like to turn the call over to Yves Leduc, CEO. (foreign language). Please go ahead. (foreign language).



Yves Jacques Leduc - Velan Inc. - President, CEO & Director



(foreign language)



Welcome to our first quarter fiscal 2022 conference call, joined today by Benoit Alain, our new CFO; and John Ball, who has recently served as Interim CFO and has transitioned back to Executive Vice President.



I will start with a brief summary of our results, followed by a more detailed discussion of our outlook. Thereafter, John, Benoit, and I will open the line to your questions.



(foreign language).



Our first quarter results were mixed. Sales were flat for the quarter caused primarily by temporary