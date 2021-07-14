Q1 2022 Velan Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
Yves Jacques Leduc - Velan Inc. - President, CEO & Director
(foreign language)
Welcome to our first quarter fiscal 2022 conference call, joined today by Benoit Alain, our new CFO; and John Ball, who has recently served as Interim CFO and has transitioned back to Executive Vice President.
I will start with a brief summary of our results, followed by a more detailed discussion of our outlook. Thereafter, John, Benoit, and I will open the line to your questions.
(foreign language).
Our first quarter results were mixed. Sales were flat for the quarter caused primarily by temporary
