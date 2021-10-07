Q2 2022 Velan Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 07, 2021 / 08:00PM GMT

Good afternoon. (foreign language) Welcome to our second quarter fiscal year 2022 conference call. I'm joined today by Benoit Alain, who just completed his first full quarter as our CFO. I will start with a brief summary of our results, followed by a more detailed discussion of our business situation. We'll then open the line to your questions.



I'm very pleased with our best quarterly results in years, but I'm certainly not surprised. We're seeing the convergence of many of the positive factors reported in previous quarters, whose effects had either been slowed by the global economic crisis or were simply expected to