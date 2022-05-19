Q4 2022 Velan Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Thursday, May 19 2022. I'd now like to turn the conference over to Bruno Carbonaro, Chief Executive Officer and President.



(foreign language) Welcome to our investor presentation to review the results of the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2022. I'm joined today by Benoit Alain, the CFO of the company, and I'll start by briefly presenting and commenting our results for the Q4 and the full year and then giving you some elements on the outlook.



We then will open the line for your questions. First, to start, the usual disclaimer. I'll let you a couple of seconds to review it. It's nothing new, but it's absolutely mandatory. Without further due, let's comment on the highlights of the fourth quarter of the fiscal year. So the sales are amounting to $125