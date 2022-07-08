Q1 2023 Velan Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 08, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Bruno Carbonaro - Velan Inc. - CEO, President, Acting Executive VP, GM of Project & Director



Bruno Carbonaro speaking. Before starting the presentation, I just present the usual disclaimer. We are just presenting our results for the first quarter of the year -- fiscal year '23 ending on May 23, 2022. There is a usual comment on the non-IFRS financial measures, and we have also the usual comment on the forward-looking information that you're used to.



I'm joined today with -- by Rishi Sharma, our new CFO, that will help me just conduct this presentation. At the end of the presentation, we will be more than happy to take any questions you may have and answer that, if it's