Q3 2023 Velan Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 12, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Velan Inc. Q3 Financial Results Conference Call. (foreign language) Please refer to the conference call section of the press release for the link to the company's Investor Relations site, where you will have access to the presentation. (Operator Instructions) (foreign language) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded on Thursday, January 12, 2023. (foreign language) I would now like to turn the conference (foreign language) Mr. Bruno Carbonaro, CEO and President. (foreign language).



Bruno Carbonaro - Velan Inc. - CEO, President, Acting Executive VP, GM of Project & Director



Good morning, everybody. Bruno Carbonaro speaking. Welcome to our conference today. I'm joined by Rishi Sharma, our CFO, and we'll present the results of our Q3 for fiscal year 2023. I will comment the highlights of the Q3 with the sales amounting to $95.2 million, which is an improvement of more than $10 million versus the second quarter, but it's less than the sales in the same quarter last year, and it's shown on the right of the slide.



