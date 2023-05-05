Velan Inc Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript





Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

E D I T E D V E R S I O N



VLN.TO - Velan Inc

Velan Inc Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting

May 05, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Duke Tran

* Emanuel Nataf



=====================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome. (foreign language)



For the purposes of the meeting today, voting on all matters will be conducted by electronic ballot. The electronic ballots shall already be open, and I will inform you before they close. Having the polls already open should give you sufficient time to vote and should avoid delays. As a reminder, if you have already filed a proxy or a voting instruction form and do not wish to change your vote, it is not necessary to vote at today's meeting.



With the consent of the meeting, Mathias Jalali and Isabel of