Q4 2023 Velan Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Hi, everyone, Bruno Carbonaro speaking. Thanks for joining our conference call today. Let's start with the usual disclaimer. The first section of the disclaimer mentions that the presentation provides an analysis of our consolidated results for the quarter ended February 28, 2023. The Board approved its results yesterday on May 17, 2023.



The second paragraph refers to non-IFRS and supplementary financial results, which are reconciled at the last page of this presentation. Finally, the last paragraph