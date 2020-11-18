Q3 2020 Vallourec SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 18, 2020 / 05:30PM GMT

Jerome Friboulet - Vallourec S.A. - Director of IR



Thank you for joining us for Vallourec's Q3 and 9 Months 2020 Results Presentation. With me today to comment this result, we have Edouard Guinotte, Chairman of the Management Board; Olivier Mallet, member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer. This conference will be recorded, and a replay will be available. It is also audio webcasted on our Investor Relations website, and the presentation slides are available for download.



Before I hand over to Edouard Guinotte, I must warn you that today's conference call contains forward-looking statements and that future results may differ materially from statements or projections made on