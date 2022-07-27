Half Year 2022 Vallourec SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Thank you, and thank you for joining us for Vallourec's Q2 and H1 2022 results presentation. I am Jerome Friboulet, Head of Investor Relations. Joining me today to comment on those results, we have Philippe Guillemot, Chairman and CEO of Vallourec; and Sascha Bibert, Chief Financial Officer.



This conference will be recorded, and a replay will be available. It is also on audio webcast on our Investor Relations website, and the presentation slides are available for download.