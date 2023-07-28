Half Year 2023 Vallourec SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Vallourec Q2 and H1 2022 Results Conference Call. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to your host, Connor Lynagh, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Connor Joseph Lynagh - Vallourec S.A. - IR Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us for Vallourec's Second Quarter 2023 Results Presentation. I'm Connor Lynagh, Vice President of Investor Relations at Vallourec. I'm joined today by Vallourec's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Philippe Guillemot, and Vallourec's Chief Financial Officer, Sascha Bibert.



Before we begin our presentation, I would like to note that this conference call will be recorded and a replay will be available following the call. You can find the audio webcast on our Investor Relations website. The presentation slides referred to during this call are available for download here as well. Today's call will contain forward-looking statements. Future results may differ materially from statements or projections made on today's