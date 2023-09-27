Sep 27, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
Presentation
Corporate Participants
* SÃ©bastien Clerc
Voltalia SA - CEO
* Loan Duong
Voltalia SA - Head of Communication & Marketing
* Sylvine Bouan
Voltalia SA - CFO
* Yoni Ammar
Voltalia SA - Head of Funding and Investment
Conference Call Participants
* Arthur Sitbon
Morgan Stanley - Analyst
SÃ©bastien Clerc - Voltalia SA - CEO
Good morning to all of you, and thanks to all of you to be here early this morning. I am SÃ©bastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia, and together with me -- and just after I'll make an introduction, you will hear from Loan, who is Head of Communication. Then Loan will be followed by Sylvine, who is the CFO at Voltalia. And finally, Yoni will give us some extra information -- Yoni, your Head of Investment and Funding. And finally I'll conclude and we will answer your questions.
I will
Half Year 2023 Voltalia SA Earnings Presentation Transcript
