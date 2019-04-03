Volvo AB Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 03, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Thank you, Jan Ohlsson. And with that, I'd like to cede the floor to Martin Lundstedt and interviewer, Mia Odabas. Please.



Mia Odabas -



Hi, there, Martin. Hello.



Martin Lundstedt - AB Volvo(publ)-CEO - President, Member of the Group Executive Board & Director



Hi, Mia.



Mia Odabas -



Hello everyone, of course, who are here. My name is Mia Odabas, I'm an economist from the School of Economics, here. Originally, I worked as a journalist for many years, primarily from Svenska Dagbladet, Swedish Broadcast and Swedish Television. And I'm moderating the little conversation we'll have Martin, which will be about the past year. We'll delve into that and also look to the future. I have one share in Volvo. I told you that before. I still have it. I bought that in 2007 when at the peak, so I'm supporting the long term.



Martin Lundstedt - AB Volvo(publ)-CEO -