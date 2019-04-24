Q1 2019 Volvo AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Claes Eliasson - AB Volvo(publ)-SVP of Media Relations and Group Communication



Good morning, and welcome to this press and analyst meeting covering the first quarter 2019. We will be listening to presentations from the CEO and President of Volvo Group, Martin Lundstedt; followed by Jan Ytterberg, our CFO. After that, there will be a Q&A session, where we'll be taking questions both from the room and from the telephone conference. So please use a mic. Martin, take it away.



Martin Lundstedt - AB Volvo(publ)-CEO - President, Member of the Group Executive Board & Director



Thank you. Thank you, Claes. So ladies and gentlemen, also from my side, most welcome to this presentation over the first quarter 2019. Just to start off, let's see, if this is working, yes, it's working. With a summary of the first quarter, a very strong quarter as you have seen for the Volvo Group, net sales up with 20% up to a record level of SEK 107 billion and an adjusted operating income of SEK 12.7 billion