Q4 2020 Volvo AB Earnings Call Transcript

Martin Lundstedt - AB Volvo(publ)-CEO - President, Member of the Group Executive Board & Director



Thank you, Claes. And also from my side, hello, everyone, of course, and most welcome to the quarter 4 and full year 2020 presentation today.



When summarizing 2020, to start with, we can, of course, conclude that this has really been an extraordinary year. And when we discussed this also upfront with the preparation, it feels much, much longer than only