Apr 22, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT
Claes Eliasson - AB Volvo(publ)-SVP of Media Relations&Group Communication
Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Claes Eliasson, and I want to wish you welcome to this press conference and analyst meeting covering the first quarter 2021. We will, as usual, be listening to a presentation by the Volvo Group President and CEO, Martin Lundstedt, followed by a presentation by Chief Financial Officer, Jan Ytterberg.
When done, we will open the line for a Q&A session, where it would be sweet if you could limit your questions to 2 in order to make more room for as many of you as we can. All right. The ground rules is set.
And by that, Martin, I will hand over the presentation to you.
Martin Lundstedt - AB Volvo(publ)-CEO - President, Member of the Group Executive Board & Director
Thank you, Claes for that. And also from my side, welcome then to this call covering the quarter 1 performance of the Volvo Group. And this has been another quarter that has
Q1 2021 Volvo AB Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 22, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...