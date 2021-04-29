Apr 29, 2021 / NTS GMT

Bill Law -



Hello, and welcome to this digital event. My name is Bill Law, and I'll be guiding you through today's proceedings. The focus driving a hydrogen future or driving a hydrogen economy. To discuss, I'm joined by senior representatives from industry, European policymakers and representatives from the scientific community.



And in particular, we'll also be looking at the role of cellcentric. A joint venture created by Daimler Truck and Volvo Group. Cellcentric has been up and running since March of this year. And I'm sure many of you watching will know what cellcentric does. For those of you who don't, cellcentric's original mantra is the development, the production and the commercialization of fuel cells, particularly in -- the use in heavy-duty trucks, but also in other applications. So I think it's going to be a very exciting couple of hours.



But before we get started, let me give you a quick run-through of today's agenda. So we start off with 2 people very much at the heart of this, the CEOs of Daimler Truck and the Volvo Group. That will be followed by a Q&A where you watching and