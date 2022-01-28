Q4 2021 Volvo AB Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jan 28, 2022 / NTS GMT

* Martin Lundstedt

AB Volvo (publ) - CEO, President, Member of the Group Executive Board & Director



Martin Lundstedt - AB Volvo(publ)-CEO - President, Member of the Group Executive Board & Director



2021 was a year full of challenges, but thanks to great execution by the entire organization, we delivered continued good profitability while at the same time, taking several important steps in our efforts to lead the transition to a climate-neutral transport system.



For the full year, our net sales increased to SEK 372 billion and adjusted operating income to SEK 41 billion, with a margin of 11%. And this could not have been achieved without the dedicated work of all colleagues in the group and business partners in the supply chain, but also thanks to great cooperation with our customers. And I would, therefore, like to take the opportunity to thank everyone for your fantastic