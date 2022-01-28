Q4 2021 Volvo AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Christer Johansson - AB Volvo(publ)-SVP of IR



Welcome to the Volvo Group press conference for the fourth quarter. My name is Christer Johansson, heading up Investor Relations. And with me, I have our CEO, Martin Lundstedt; and our CFO, Jan Ytterberg.



We'll do as usual, start off with a presentation and then followed by a Q&A session.



And with that, over to you, Martin.



Martin Lundstedt - AB Volvo(publ)-CEO - President, Member of the Group Executive Board & Director



Thank you, Christer. I have to say that, normally, I speak with high speed, but I think, Christer, you did it also very well. But also from my side, welcome to the fourth quarter 2021, but also the full year 2021 business update.



And it, of course, had been a very turbulent year for many different aspects. So I have to start by saying how proud I am that the group delivered a strong performance in quarter 4, but also for the full year 2021, thanks to outstanding work and dedication and