Volvo AB Capital Markets Day Transcript

Jun 22, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Kina Wileke - AB Volvo(publ)-Executive VP of Group Communication&Member of the Group Executive Board



Welcome to cloudy Gothenburg and the Volvo Group Capital Markets Day 2022. It is great to be back again. It is 18 months since last time, and what a period it has been. The world has been faced with more than 1 crisis, but with at least the pandemic improving, it is great to be able to welcome a live audience again. So a special welcome to all of you joining us in our studio here in Gothenburg and also, of course, welcome to all of you watching online.



The last period has truly been challenging. But we, within the Volvo Group, we have been able to ride the storm and also made considerable progress. We are in a strong position, and we are geared for growth. And we think it is time to start to view our industry differently because if you think about it, decarbonizing our customers' businesses will provide us with remarkable business opportunities, opportunities that will allow us at Volvo to make a real step change.



So with growth as