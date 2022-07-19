Q2 2022 Volvo AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Christer Johansson - AB Volvo(publ)-SVP of IR



Welcome to the Volvo Group press conference for the second quarter. We will -- as usual, we'll start off with presentations by our CEO, Martin Lundstedt; and our CFO, Tina Hultkvist. And then we will follow up with a Q&A session.



And with that, Martin, I leave the word to you.



Martin Lundstedt - AB Volvo(publ)-CEO - President, Member of the Group Executive Board & Director



Thank you, Christer. And also from my side, welcome to the second quarter business update from The Volvo Group.



We continue to experience a challenging business context with complexity and uncertainty that I have never experienced before. And in August, it will actually be 30 years since I entered into this industry, so it is really challenging times. Devastating more in Europe, continuous pandemic with further lockdowns in different regions, supply chain and logistical constraints and increasing inflationary pressure, among other things.



