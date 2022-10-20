Q3 2022 Volvo AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Claes Eliasson - AB Volvo(publ)-SVP of Media Relations&Group Communication



Ladies and gentlemen, a warm welcome to this present analyst meeting covering the third quarter 2022 by the Volvo Group. My name is Claes Eliasson, I'm the Senior Vice President, Media Relations. And today, we will be listening to our CEO, Martin Lundstedt; and our CFO, Tina Hultkvist.



So by that, Martin, I think the audience is eager to hear you take us through the quarter. So go ahead.



Martin Lundstedt - AB Volvo(publ)-CEO - President, Member of the Group Executive Board & Director



Thank you, Claes. Thank you for that. And I have to start to say it's great to be back in Stockholm. It has been a couple of years now since we actually had a presentation here. So it's somewhat a sign that things are -- I should not say normalized because they are not, but anyhow, it's good to be here. So also welcome from my side.



Some comments before getting into the presentation here.