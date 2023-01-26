Q4 2022 Volvo AB Pre-Recorded Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jan 26, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Jan 26, 2023 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Martin Lundstedt

AB Volvo (publ) - CEO, President, Member of the Group Executive Board & Director



In 2022, we delivered strong growth as well as good profitability and cash flow. For the full year, we increased net sales by over SEK 100 billion to a record high SEK 473 billion and adjusted operating income also to a record high SEK 50.5 billion. Growing sales with SEK 100 billion in a situation where we've had a number of challenges in the macroeconomic environment, geopolitical turmoil and disturbances in the supply chain is a fantastic achievement, and I would like to thank all colleagues, business partners, customers for their hard work, dedication and outstanding professionalism and teamwork.



If we look at quarter 4 isolated, our customers continue to operate with high