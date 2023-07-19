Q2 2023 Volvo AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Jan Ytterberg - AB Volvo(publ)-Acting CFO



Warm welcome to the Interim Report Presentation for the Second Quarter. We will start in a little unorthodox way. It's not every decade, we actually present a new Head of Investor Relations, but we are doing that today. So please, Johan Bartler, our new Head of IR, welcome.



Johan has an immense experience from the Volvo Group over 25 years, where over the last 5 years at Investor Relations. So of course, we are happy that you are taking on the challenge. Johan, welcome and the floor is yours.



Johan Bartler -



Thank you, Jan, and thank you for the privilege. So welcome to the Volvo Group Second Quarter Press Conference. We will do, as always, we'll start with the presentations by Martin and Jan, followed by a Q&A session.



So with that, I hand over to you, Martin.



Martin Lundstedt - AB Volvo(publ)-CEO - President, Member of the Group Executive Board & Director



So thank you, Johan, and