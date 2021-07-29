Volex PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Volex plc Annual General Meeting broadcast. Throughout this presentation, attendees will be in listen-only mode. Questions are encouraged to be submitted at any time by the Q&A tab situated on the right-hand corner of your screen. Simply click Q&A, type your question, and press send.



The company may not be in a position to answer every question received during the meeting itself, but the company will review all questions submitted and publish responses where appropriate to do so. These will be available by the Investor Meet Company dashboard, and you'll be notified once they're ready for your review. I would also like to remind you that this presentation is being recorded.



I would now like to hand over to Jon Boaden, CFO of Volex plc. Good afternoon, Jon.



Jon Boaden - Volex plc - CFO



Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Jon Boaden, Chief Financial Officer of Volex plc. Welcome to this Annual General Meeting of your company, which I confirm is quorate. As I