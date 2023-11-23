Half Year 2024 Volex PLC Analyst Briefing Transcript

Nov 23, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Volex plc, Annual General Meeting broadcast. Throughout this recorded meeting, attendees will be in listen-only mode.



I'd now like to hand over to the Chairman of today's meeting, John Boden. Good afternoon, sir.



Jon Boaden - Volex plc - CFO



Thank you, Mark. Well good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Volex plc 2023 Annual General Meeting. I'm John Boden, Chief Financial Officer of the company, and as I am presence in the physical location of the meeting and Basingstoke today, and Nat Rothschild, our Executive Chairman, is joining remotely. I will be acting as Chair of the Annual General Meeting, which I can confirm is [correct].



I will now hand over to Nat and shareholders up-to-date on current developments.



Nat Rothschild - Volex plc - Executive Chairman



Good afternoon, everyone and welcome. Before we move to the items of business, I'm pleased to provide a brief update on trading in the first quarter of the