Q1 2022 WH Group Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 26, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

Apr 26, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Glenn T. Nunziata

Smithfield Foods - EVP & CFO

* Hong Wan

WH Group Limited - Executive Director & Deputy Chairman

* Lijun Guo

WH Group Limited - CEO & Executive Director

* Shane Smith

Smithfield Foods, Inc. - Executive Director, President & CEO



Conference Call Participants

* Charlie Chen

China Renaissance - Analyst

* Kerith Chen

Jefferies LLC - Analyst

* Lillian Lou

Morgan Stanley - Analyst

* Mark Yuan

UBS - Analyst



Hong Wan - WH Group Limited - Executive Director & Deputy Chairman



Investors and analysts, dear friends, good evening. Thank you very much for your attendance at our conference, and we are going to conduct it online with video conferencing. Allow me to introduce to you members of the management, including our