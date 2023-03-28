Full Year 2022 WH Group Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Mar 28, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Mar 28, 2023 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Hongwei Wan

WH Group Limited - Executive Deputy Chairman

* Lijun Guo

WH Group Limited - CEO & Executive Director

* Mou Ma



Conference Call Participants

* Lillian Lou

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director

* Linda Huang

Macquarie Research - Head of Hong Kong & China Consumer Research and Chinese Consumer Analyst

* Mark Yuan

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst



Hongwei Wan - WH Group Limited - Executive Deputy Chairman



[Interpreted] Good evening. Dear investors and analysts, good evening. Thank you for your participation at the '22 annual results announcement. We are very happy to be here to meet with you face to face again after 3 years.



Allow me to introduce members of the management. We have Chairman of the Board and Executive Director, Mr. Wan Long;