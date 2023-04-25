Q1 2023 WH Group Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 25, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Apr 25, 2023 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Lijun Guo

WH Group Limited - CEO & Executive Director

* Long Wan

WH Group Limited - Executive Chairman of the Board

* Robert Wan

* Wan Hongwei



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Lillian Lou

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director

* Mark Yuan

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst

* Xiaopo Wei

Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director & Head of Asia-Pacific Consumer Research

* Y. Chen

China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc., Research Division - Analyst



=====================

Wan Hongwei -



[Interpreted] Dear analysts and investors, good evening. Welcome to first quarter results announcement for 2023 by WH Group. Our management will take you through the financial performance, strategies and outlook. We have with us today, our Chairman, Mr. Wan Long; and our CEO, Mr. Guo