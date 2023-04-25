Apr 25, 2023 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Apr 25, 2023 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Lijun Guo
WH Group Limited - CEO & Executive Director
* Long Wan
WH Group Limited - Executive Chairman of the Board
* Robert Wan
* Wan Hongwei
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Lillian Lou
Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director
* Mark Yuan
UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst
* Xiaopo Wei
Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director & Head of Asia-Pacific Consumer Research
* Y. Chen
China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc., Research Division - Analyst
=====================
Wan Hongwei -
[Interpreted] Dear analysts and investors, good evening. Welcome to first quarter results announcement for 2023 by WH Group. Our management will take you through the financial performance, strategies and outlook. We have with us today, our Chairman, Mr. Wan Long; and our CEO, Mr. Guo
Q1 2023 WH Group Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Apr 25, 2023 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...