Q3 2023 WH Group Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 24, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Charles Shane Smith

WH Group Limited - Executive Director

* Hall Mark

WH Group Limited - Executive VP & CFO of Smithfield

* Lijun Guo

WH Group Limited - CEO & Executive Director

* Long Wan

WH Group Limited - Executive Chairman of the Board

* Mou Ma

* Robert Wan



Conference Call Participants

* Chen Luo

BofA Securities, Research Division - MD

* Kin Shun Ling

Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Lillian Lou

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director

* Wendan Wang

China International Capital Corporation Limited, Research Division - Analyst



Robert Wan -



[Interpreted] Good evening, and welcome to attend the earnings release for the 9 months of 2023. The management will walk you through financial summary, business