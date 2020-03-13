Mar 13, 2020 / NTS GMT

Unidentified Participant



Joining me now is Shawn Ryan of White Gold. You're based in Yukon. Let's talk a little bit about the company and your property because I'm always fascinated about it. And tell me a little bit about White Gold.



Questions and Answers:

- White Gold Corp. - Co-Founder, Chief Technical Advisor, DirectorWhite Gold Corp is based out of Dawson City or at least that's the main claim package. And really what we're looking for it's a massive project. It's about 20 projects combined into White Gold.In one property, you've got 12 different projects?- White Gold Corp. - Co-Founder, Chief Technical Advisor, DirectorIn one company, yeah, in a sense. So, it's over 1 million acres. It's a massive system. So the idea is that I took all my projects that I had been working on for 20 years methodically and decided instead of piecemeal it out to 10 different juniors, if I believe in my own Kool-Aid that I'm drinking that, at least there