Apr 18, 2020 / NTS GMT

Shawn Ryan - White Gold Corp. - Co-founder, Chief Technical Advisor & Director



Hi. My name is Shawn Ryan. I'm the technical advisor with White Gold. And the White Gold is a [supplier company] doing -- that's actually working on the Klondike, Dawson City, Yukon, and it's in the heart of the Klondike gold rush in there. And the real premise is, we have one of the largest claim blocks -- actually consists of many claim blocks, about 20 different projects where we actually own over 1 million acres in that district.



And the idea is that, they call it now the White Gold district. Companies call White Gold Corp. based on that and the idea is that we are following up on where the 1898 gold rush guys were, when they were looking for. That started the placer gold rush. And there's been really no hardrock source ever seen or found. So that's what we're up to now as, kind of tracking where did all this placer gold come from?



And the idea is it's not from one spot, but it's going to probably be from maybe 20 or 30 spots. And that's what we've been actually doing for the last three years the company