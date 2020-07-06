Jul 06, 2020 / NTS GMT

Steve Darling - Proactive Investors - Modertaor



Welcome back inside our proactive newsroom. And joining me now is Terry Brace, the Vice President of Exploration for White Gold Corp. And Terry, it's great to see how are you?



Terry Brace - White Gold Corp. - Vice President, Exploration



I am great, Steve. Thanks for having me.



Steve Darling - Proactive Investors - Modertaor



So you're up in the White Horse right now getting ready to start your exploration program that's already underway. Before we get into that, maybe you could tell me a little background on White Gold Corp.



Terry Brace - White Gold Corp. - Vice President, Exploration



Yeah, White Gold is a relatively new gold exploration company. It was formed in 2016 to explore the white gold district in Yukon, south of Dawson city. The area is famous, of course, for placer mining, but there are no hard rock gold mines in that area. So basically, what we're doing, you know, there's been some significant discoveries over the last 10