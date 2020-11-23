White Gold Corp. at Yukon Geoscience Forum (Virtual) Transcript

Nov 23, 2020 / NTS GMT

Shawn Ryan - White Gold Corp. - Co-Founder & Chief Technical Advisor, Director



Welcome to the White Gold Corporation presentation. My name's Shawn Ryan. Here's my forward-looking statement and the idea is that I do make a few of these. So, we've got this in as a cautionary note. White Gold, it's a very unique opportunity. And that's what's kind of interesting about this company. We're in the Dawson district area. We have 24, 25 different projects with over 1 million acres of ground that we're covering. We actually have two deposits in it. We have the Gold Saddle and the Arc. It's about 1.5 ounce. And then we have the VG deposits. It's about 230,000 ounces.



So, our experienced management team. I've been prospecting that district for the last 25 years. And Terry Brace, our new VP, he's got over 40 years' experience and depth from discoveries to right to mine building. So, he was a very good asset to put into this mix. And he has been working with us since last February. We have the Power One Team. They're based out of Toronto, and they manage the financing, and the idea is that when we need new