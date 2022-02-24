Feb 24, 2022 / 05:30PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



We're going to check in with White Gold Corporation. It's in the White Gold district, which is just south of Dawson in the Yukon. It's a vehicle of the legendary prospector, Shawn Ryan.



We're going to be joined today by David D'Onofrio. He is the CEO of White Gold. David has over a decade of experience in corporate finance and capital markets. He's got a focus on the natural resource sector. As an executive with PowerOne Group, he has developed the depth of knowledge in representing, advising, and assisting emerging companies in accessing capital, advising on mergers and acquisitions and managing their business.



David is a chartered professional accountant, and he's also served in a variety of executive roles and director positions to an array of private and public enterprises. It's great to have you here, David, in your inaugural appearance on The Northern Miner's Global Mining Symposium. We welcome you. You have our undivided attention. We look forward to seeing what White Gold is up to. You are on mute right now though, David.



David D'