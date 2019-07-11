Q4 2019 Whitehaven Coal Ltd Production Report Call Transcript

Jul 11, 2019 / 12:30AM GMT

Paul J. Flynn - Whitehaven Coal Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody, and thank you all for dialing in and participating in the June quarter production report release. As usual, I'll go through the highlights for the quarter. Talk a little bit about the business and the year, given this is the year-end as well, and we'll move into Q&A as we customarily do. I'm joined here also by our official cohort of Jamie, Kevin and Ian.



So firstly, the highlights. Safety performance has been very solid, this quarter in particular, and we'll talk about that a little further but nice result to finish the year with a TRIFR at 6.16. Strong finish to the year, production-wise also, with ROM tonnes, so particularly good given that safety and tonnes have come at the right direction, which is good, 7.3 million tonnes ROM coal for the quarter. The ROM level 25% up on the previous