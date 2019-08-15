Full Year 2019 Whitehaven Coal Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2019 / 12:30AM GMT

Paul J. Flynn - Whitehaven Coal Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Whitehaven Coal's Full Year Results Presentation for 2019. Thanks very much for dialing in and making the time to join us.



I'm joined here by the usual members of our team, participating in these calls, Jamie Frankcombe, our COO; Kevin Ball, our CFO; Ian McAleese, our GM Investor Relations. There is, obviously, a standard format to this, which we followed in the past, and we'll continue with that convention. So I'll go straight through into our discussion.



It has, as you all know, been a very good year for us, and we've recorded a number of high water marks and records, which we'll highlight during the course of this presentation, and I look forward to the discussion that we have at the end of the presentation itself.



I'd draw your